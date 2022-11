Not Available

Years have passed since Sophie (Wendy Crewson) left the ranch her family calls home to pursue her dream of becoming a singer. The death of her father means that Sophie, now 30, must return to the home she left behind so long ago. Once there, she's persuaded by her mother to leave her own aspirations behind and help with the ranch -- a choice that's helped along by the presence of Alex (Paul Gross), an attractive ranch hand.