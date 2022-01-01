1993

Gettysburg

  • War
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 7th, 1993

Studio

TriStar Television

Summer 1863. The Confederacy pushes north into Pennsylvania. Union divisions converge to face them. The two great armies clash at Gettysburg, site of a theology school. For three days, through such legendary actions as Little Round Top and Pickett's Charge, the fate of "one nation, indivisible" hangs in the balance.

Cast

Jeff DanielsCol. Joshua Chamberlain
Tom BerengerLieut. Gen. James Longstreet
Martin SheenGen. Robert E. Lee
Sam ElliottBrig. Gen. John Buford
Stephen LangMaj. Gen. George E. Pickett
Richard JordanBrig. Gen. Lewis A. Armistead

View Full Cast >

Images

16 More Images