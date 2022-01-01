Summer 1863. The Confederacy pushes north into Pennsylvania. Union divisions converge to face them. The two great armies clash at Gettysburg, site of a theology school. For three days, through such legendary actions as Little Round Top and Pickett's Charge, the fate of "one nation, indivisible" hangs in the balance.
|Jeff Daniels
|Col. Joshua Chamberlain
|Tom Berenger
|Lieut. Gen. James Longstreet
|Martin Sheen
|Gen. Robert E. Lee
|Sam Elliott
|Brig. Gen. John Buford
|Stephen Lang
|Maj. Gen. George E. Pickett
|Richard Jordan
|Brig. Gen. Lewis A. Armistead
