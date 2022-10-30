Not Available

GFP BUNNY

    This metafictional 'remix' of our world under surveillance is the first film in seven years from director Tsuchiya Yutaka, who has constantly addressed the plight of Japanese society. A girl who attempts to poison her mother with thallium is portrayed as an innocent observer who reconstructs and transcends our modern-day malaise. Idol Kuramochi Yuka stars, while actors Watanabe Makiko and Furutachi Kanji provide able support and actual body modification artists, biologists, and plastic surgeons also appear Incidentally, a “GFP Bunny” is a rabbit that glows green due to genetic manipulation.

