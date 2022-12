Not Available

The following bonus footage is from June 27th, 1993 - GG Alin's last day on earth. It includes his final concert at The Gas Station in New York City, followed by a mini riot and GG's quest for drugs after the show. This is a film. It includes a little live footage (just like "Hated", but it's a documentary). Bonus documentary from the "Hated: GG Allin and the Murder Junkies" DVD. These are the last images captured by GG Allin alive.