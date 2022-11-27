Not Available

Krishna Patil is a poor, unemployed, unsuccessful and short tempered youth who stays in a chawl with his father Ramakant and elder sister Mansi. He tries to secure a job in the police department but fails. One day he happens to meet Kavita Choudhary, a young, rich, beautiful, intelligent lawyer. He falls for her instantly and begins wooing her. Kavita, having recently lost her father, stays alone and feels lonely and depressed. There is a certain void in her life. She is looking for someone to share her loneliness and an unemployed Krishna suits her requirements perfectly. Hence she accepts him as her boyfriend despite his mediocre looks, poor family background, jobless status and lack of personal hygiene.