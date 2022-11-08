Not Available

Hero is the story of a criminal transforming and evolving as a good person under the influence of love. Jackie is a baddie with a heart of gold though, who has to settle scores with the area's 'Thakur' and his police officer son Sanjeev Kumar. So he opts for kidnapping their soft spot, Radha, Thakur khandaan's only daughter. Radha is given to understand that Jackie and his gang are police people who have taken her away to the safety of jungles because their house has been invaded by dacoits. The rest of the story is about the gang's camaraderie with Radha in sylvan spots and the discovery of truth by Radha.