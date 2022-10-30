Ghanchakkar

Not Available

When Sanju a master safe cracker teams up with two dangerous criminals to commit one last heist. The robbery is successful and Sanju is given the task of hiding the money till things cool down and the booty can be split. Three months later, the associates return to collect their share of the loot, but Sanju refuses to even recognize them! They realize he enrolled into an accident and is suffering from strong amnesia and decide to stay with Sanju and his wife Neetu until Sanju remembers where he hid the money. What dangerous game is Sanju playing?