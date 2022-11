Not Available

A joint family consisting of three brothers Prem (Shashi Kapoor), Vijay (Raj Kiran) and Ravi (Mithun Chakraborty) are leading a happy and prosperous life. They consider their house temple of Love. However, destiny has its own plans for them when Prem gets killed. Seth Dharampal (Kader Khan) also wants to cheat them. Would Ravi alone be able to save his home? Would Seth Dharampal succeed in his evil intentions?