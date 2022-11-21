Ghar Ho To Aisa

Not Available

The Kumar family consists of Ramprasad, his wife, Durga; their married son, Vijay, his wife, Sharda, their daughter, Pinky; a married daughter who lives with them, Kanchan, her husband, Bajrangi, and a son; an unmarried and unemployed son, Amar. Save for Bajrangi and Amar everyone else likes to bully and abuse Sharda and make her do all the house-work, especially Kanchan and Durga who don't even need an excuse to beat, slap her, and even burn her arm in scalding hot water. Amar finds a job with Dwarkaprasad, and falls in love with his daughter, Seema. One day Amar has to be go to Delhi, and four days later when he returns home he finds that Sharda and Pinky are missing, and Sharda's mom, Devki, is dead. He frantically searches for them and comes across their dead bodies. The question remains how did Devki die, and how were Sharda and Pinky killed?