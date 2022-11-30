Not Available

Ghar Ka Pata is an autobiographical account of director Madhulika Jalali’s search for her identity as a Kashmiri Pandit woman. In the early 1990s, the six-year-old Madhulika and her household fled Rainawari—a quaint suburb of Srinagar—in response to Kashmir’s separatist insurgency. 24 years later, with no memory of her birthplace, she returns to visit with her family. In retracing her roots, Madhulika weaves a narrative that juxtaposes short, impromptu conversations, filmed on the streets of Rainawari, with a string of family anecdotes. These oral accounts of a bygone era reveal connections extending beyond religion and politics. On a personal level, Madhulika’s film underlines how the pain of exile can linger across generations.