Gharaana Mogudu (1992)

Gharana Mogudu is a remake of tamil movie Mannan and it is a drama based movie in which, Raju (Chiranjeevi) is a do-gooder who helps his fellow co-workers while working in Visakhapatnam shipyard, but when his mother suffers a paralytic stroke, he moves back to Hyderabad and looks for a job.Uma Devi (Nagma) daughter of industrialist Bapineedu (Raogopal Rao) takes over the business from her father and helps it to reach new heights which also sees her head strongness reach new heights as well. In this scenario, she not only rejects Ranganayakulu