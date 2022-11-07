Gharam Koon

Not Available

Garam Khoon is the story of Ravi and Babloo who were born twins but lived like enemies. Their father SUD Sahib was a man of reputed integrity and had worldwide business. Sheltering under the goodwill of the concern, Vishal the ccunning Manager, made a huge fortune by dealing with the magnets of the underworld. Until he has caught red-handed and expelled from his services. . In order to avenge his insult and feed his evergrowing lust for money. Vishal kidnapped Babloo and transformed him into a first rate criminal and gave him the name Johny