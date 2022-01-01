Not Available

Gharasarapa (The Lurking Serpent) (Sinhalese: ඝරසරප ) is a 2018 Sri Lankan Sinhala supernatural romantic horror film directed by Jayantha Chandrasiri and produced by Arjuna Kamalanath for Isuru Films. It stars Jackson Anthony, Kamal Addararachchi and Sangeetha Weeraratne in lead roles along with Sriyantha Mendis , Devnaka Porage and Kavindya Adikari. Music composed by Chintaka Jayakody. Kavindya Adikari, who is the daughter of popular singers Samitha Mudunkotuwa and Athula Adhikari make her debut cinema acting with the film. The film was screened at the Tharanga theatre at the National Film Corporation on 29th of June 2018. The film was officially released on 10 August 2018.