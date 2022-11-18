Ghasideh Gav Sefid

Not Available

a woman is executed by her husband and she has trouble keeping up her disabled daughter. On the other hand, her husband's family insist that she marry her brother and stay with them. Meanwhile, the family of the executed man suddenly find out that the death sentence has been carried out wrongly and that the main culprit is the one who testified against the executed man in court. The woman decides to sue the judge who issued the verdict, and after some time a man calling himself a friend of the executed man comes closer to the woman and the two start a love affair but in the end the woman realizes that the man is someone Not the wrong judge to do ...