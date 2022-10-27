Not Available

Ghayal Once Again

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Ajay Mehra (from previous Ghayal-1990), after finishing off his life sentence, starts a newspaper called Satyakam. Still dealing with the haunting trauma of losing his loved ones, Ajay manages to make a credible name for himself in investigative journalism. Working with a strange team of RTI activists, ex-criminals and ilk; and even stranger ways of unearthing and presenting truth, Ajay Mehra has earned quite a fan following among the youths, who finds his fearless and unforgiving approach in dealing with all kinds of sociopaths very inspiring.

Cast

Om PuriACP Joe D'Souza
Soha Ali KhanRhea
Narendra JhaRaj Bansal
Shivam Patil
Sunny DeolAjay Mehra

