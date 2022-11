Not Available

Well-meaning Tariq (J. King) looks to escape his job as a mechanic and car thief for a mobster, Gresh (Lawrence Winslow), after he meets the lovely Robin (Portia Coe). But Gresh needs Tariq more than ever because he's become involved in the dangerous underworld of pit bull fights. To assure Tariq's cooperation, his new family is jeopardized, emotionally and physically.