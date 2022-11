Not Available

A young Harlem hustler loses sight of everything as he attempts to join a powerful criminal organization known as the Coalition. Pressured by his scheming girlfriend, the up-and-coming gangster commits unspeakable crimes in a brazen grab for power. Starring Randy Clarke, Nicoye Banks and Nicole Clikscales, this urban drama underscores the dangers of what it means to be "ghetto fabulous" on the mean streets.