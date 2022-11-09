Not Available

The Farman (Bahman Mofid), which is fond of dancing by the name of Aqdas (Shahnaz Tehrani). After knowing that his friend Gholam Zangi (Mohammad Reza Fazeli) is imprisoned at Ahvaz Prison, he visits him. The slave wants to be careful of the sweet (Saharnaz) rivals' sister Safdar (Farhad Hamidi), Kowsar (Ahmad Moeini) and Mamal (Mansour Sepehrnia) to marry him after release. Sweet who knows the slave as a man of Jafakari, gets acquainted with the mother of the commanding officer (Peridokht Iqbalpour), and after a while he gets married by decree. The slave is convinced by the command that he has commanded him, but the command after knowing that Shirin is the same slave candidate holds the marriage ceremony and abandons his life with the Aqdas .