In order to free her boyfriend Zhou Junchi from a thousand-year-old curse, a psychic named Shao Tang decides to seek help from a girl who communicates with the “God of Bed”. Unexpectedly, she uncovers a conspiracy, as an unwelcomed guest who happens to be Zhou Junchi’s “ex-girlfriend” returns despite thought to be terminally ill. Bewildered, Zhou Junchi and Shao Tang smell danger…