Ghost Boyfriend 3

Internet fiction writer Jing Ran has been haunted by a nightmare. In the dream, he is attacked by a scary rag doll, and there is always a man with a birthmark on his chest come to rescue him at the crucial moment. The constant and endless nightmare brings him to a nervous breakdown. Following the lead of a hypnotist, he enters the dream again and tries to find the answer of it all. The rag doll, the woman in a red outfit and the mysterious foreign exorcist are taking him and the man in his dream deeper into the black hole.