GHOST BURN - The Haunted Jail

Not Available

WGPI was contacted to investigate the Franklin City Jail and Museum after reports of odd noises coming from cell blocks on the second floor. The jail is located within view of the Chattahoochee River in Franklin Georgia. In the past many hangings occurred around the jail and WGPI collected evidence of extreme paranormal activity of former inmates calling for help from the other side. Investigators recorded strange knocking sounds and whispers in the women's cell and experienced battery drains personal contact in the men's cell. West Georgia Paranormal Investigations Team.