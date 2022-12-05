Ghost Cat: Saving the Clouded Leopard

Not Available

Deep in the jungles of Southeast Asia is an elusive and endangered member of the panther family that is threatened by poachers, development, and natural habitat changes. The fate of this exotic, python-patterned, clouded leopard may rest in the hands of a small cadre of scientists, activists, and veterinarians determined to help it stave off extinction. Three daring women comb the forests of Thailand for evidence of the elusive "ghost cat." They infiltrate a notorious smuggler's paradise and black market of exotic animals, determined to save the stunning creature.