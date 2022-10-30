Ghost Child

Not Available

Struggling to come to terms with the death of her mother, Kim suddenly has to deal with a new mother in her life. Choon, Kim's father, brings home a woman one day and announces his decision to marry her. A series of mysterious and terrifying incidents start to occur at the family home after their return. Could it be the jealous spirit of Choon's dead wife that has come back to show her displeasure at being replaced? Or is there something more sinister? What unravels is a tale of unspeakable evil that threatens to destroy the family. What deep, dark secret is Na, Choon's new wife, hiding from them? Can Kim help save her family from complete destruction?