Not Available

The scariest thing in the world for Trirong is ghost, but he was given a gift to see ghosts. When Trirong starts working as a teacher in an art university, he encounters two mischievous ghosts who enjoy bullying and haunting people around the university. Later, after getting used to the life with ghosts, Trirong has to team up with the two ghosts helping Ladda, a lady ghost who's searching for her lost boyfriend whom she believes his spirit resides in an oil color portrait.