"Ghost Dance for a new Century is a re-imagining of my earlier double-projection silent 16mm project Ghost Dance (1980), reworked here into a single, multi-layered, evolving digital canvas, rich in desert colors with pale whites overlapping, and fragments of running shadow interlaced. This film is inspired by the Native American dance performed especially in the 1890s to encourage renewal and prosperity – or from another point of view, to drive out the white man and bring back the buffalo. This is a meditative landscape piece, set between a eulogy for an unspoken past and a plea for attention to an unmapped future … Music is an original work called LENS, written and performed by composer/ cellist Ha-Yang Kim." - Holly Fisher