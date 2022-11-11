Ghost Diary

Not Available

Marsha, who lives in a girl boarding school, is often bullied by her friends, Puput, Stefani, and Nina. In the holidays Marsha does not go home, because since her mother died and her father remarried, her stepmother does not like Marsha. While Puput, Stefani, and Nina does not go home because of a penalty as a result of bullying Marsha. The strangeness for the sake of weirdness are going on. Marsha hears the cries from a room situated in the upper floor of dormitory building. The administrator, Rossa, says that Marsha is just hallucinating. Every night, Marsha still hears the sounds from the room. Marsha finally ventured to dismantle the room’s door that seems be kept secret. In that room she founds a diary.