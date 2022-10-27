Ghost House

Not Available

Park Pil-gi’s family has never owned a house for three generations. They have to live in a rented room all their lives. Quite understandably, his father’s will at his death bed was ‘get your own house,’ which became Pil-gi’s goal in life. He works at a shipyard by day and as part-time chauffeur by night. After 10 years he finally manages to buy a two-storey house near the beach in Geoje-do, with some loans and mortgage. On the day he moves in, he shouts “Father… I did it! I bought my own house!” But his joy soon turns to fear. A knife flies toward him, the actor on TV suddenly shouts at him to leave the house, and even crawls out of the screen.…