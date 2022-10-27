Not Available

Ghost Hunt follows the ghost hunting adventures of Mai Taniyama, a first-year high school student who becomes involved with the Shibuya Psychic Research center (SPR) and its young manager, Kazuya Shibuya. Mai nicknames Kazuya Shibuya "Naru" because of his narcissistic (narushisuto) attitude, and the nickname is generally adopted by all those who come to eventually work with SPR: Buddhist monk Houshou Takigawa; shrine maiden Ayako Matsuzaki; celebrity teen psychic Masako Hara; and Catholic priest John Brown.