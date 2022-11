Not Available

Jake McCormick (Buddy Dolan) wakes after 12 years in a coma to discover he has the power to see the dead in this spine-chiller. Though bombarded by spirits -- both good and evil -- Jake doesn't know how to communicate with them. He seeks the advice of psychic Andrea Riley (Stacey Longoria), who helps him understand his enormous gift. But the two discover that dealing with the supernatural isn't easy when they're each hiding secrets of their own.