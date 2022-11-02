Not Available

Ghost In-Law

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Nuan, a pretty nurse is engaged to Chai, a son from the wealthy Wongwuttiporn family which owns a huge mansion, which is eventually given to the young couple as a wedding gift. Meanwhile, Khun Ying, Chai's mother, plots to take the mansion back for herself in order to trade it to someone to get money for her debts. In order to do so, she has to get rid of Nuan. Unexpectedly, Nuan is killed and comes back to the mansion as a vengeful ghost to haunt Khun Ying and the people who caused her death.

Cast

Noppon PhitaklopanitChai
Naowarat YuktananChai's Mother
Yanee TramothChai's Father
Sutheemon KanjanasakchaiChai's Sister
Maneenuch SmerasutPethai
Ampha PhoositMae Ploy

