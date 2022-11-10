Ghost in the Shell: Solid State Society

The story takes place in the year 2034, two years after the events in Ghost in the Shell: S.A.C. 2nd GIG. Female cyborg Major Motoko Kusanagi has left Public Security Section 9, an elite counter-terrorist and anti-crime unit specializing in cyber-warfare, which has expanded to a team of 20 field operatives with Togusa acting as the field lead.
|Atsuko Tanaka
|Motoko Kusangai
|Osamu Saka
|Daisuke Aramaki
|Kôichi Yamadera
|Togusa
|Akio Ôtsuka
|Batou
|Yutaka Nakano
|Ishikawa
|Takashi Onozuka
|Paz
