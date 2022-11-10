Not Available

Ghost in the Shell: Solid State Society

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Production I.G

The story takes place in the year 2034, two years after the events in Ghost in the Shell: S.A.C. 2nd GIG. Female cyborg Major Motoko Kusanagi has left Public Security Section 9, an elite counter-terrorist and anti-crime unit specializing in cyber-warfare, which has expanded to a team of 20 field operatives with Togusa acting as the field lead.

Cast

Atsuko TanakaMotoko Kusangai
Osamu SakaDaisuke Aramaki
Kôichi YamaderaTogusa
Akio ÔtsukaBatou
Yutaka NakanoIshikawa
Takashi OnozukaPaz

