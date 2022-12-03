Ghost Leader

Not Available

Rumor has it that once you encounter a "ghost lead the way", the person will blank out, lose consciousness, but the feet are constantly walking. People who encounter "ghosts leading the way" will eventually be taken to some terrible places - the grave, the underworld. After being rescued, Song Wanshan, a flight attendant-to-be, lost her memory. At this time, she was invited by other girlfriends to go out in the wilderness, but she accidentally encountered a ghost leading the way, and entered a deserted house in the middle of a cemetery group by magic.