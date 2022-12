Not Available

A multilayered, haunted film that invokes the spectres of Indonesian horror cinema to examine the othering of people on the peripheries. 'Ghost Like Us' is a video essay and a part of 'Monographs' a new series of films commissioned by Singapore’s Asian Film Archive, conceived as a platform for engaging the Asian film community in discourse on the moving image.Other films include: Death of Soldier, Irani Bag, Saved by the Party-state, Her Five Lives