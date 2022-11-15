Ghost Mask: Scar

Not Available

Miyu went to Seoul, Korea to study and look for her older sister who went missing two years ago. One day Miyu got to know Hana who was a famous plastic surgeon and she reminded of her missing sister. Hana lives with her lover Hyoshin, but she got attracted by Miyu. And Nyoshin felt jealous of Miyu. Miyu thought that Hana is actually her older sister and asked her to tell the truth. Hyoshin saw two of them talking and killed Hana because of jealous. Hyoshin tried to kill Miyu next and Miyu realized Hyoshin is her sister who had plastic surgery and changed her face. Finally Hana stuck a knife into herself because she knew Miyu always values her sister. Miyu survived, but lost her precious sister.