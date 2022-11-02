Ghost Meets You

Not Available

Playboy swindler Anthony Wong murders his naive young wife (Ivy Tsui) for her money and uses black magic—which he gets from a plasma lamp in his living room (!)—to prevent her from reincarnating. Severing her head and dumping it into the ocean probably did the trick, but he just HAD to be sure. When police informant Remus Mok discovers the dead woman’s purse and spends the cash within, he must make amends to her spirit—and her severed head, which he magically coaxes out of the water and soon falls in love with—by helping her to reincarnate with the aid of sorceress Helena Law Lan and her newest protege, police detective Carrie Ng.