Ghost: Natasha Poly Multiple Exposure

Not Available

Set against a stark, monochromatic background with a hairless Poly as the centerpiece, the video gives you an unsettling feeling that something disturbing is stirring beneath her initial placidity. Poly then takes us through a range of emotions of what can only be described as a carthartic episode before ending on the same unnerving note it began with. Brambilla composes the video brilliantly, creating mesh-like layers of Poly’s face that scatter and converge as he explores the idea of mulitplicity within the human psyche.