The alternate world of Ghost Noir looks like our own 1940s... with some gritty differences. Demons roam the streets. Death is almost impossible. And no one is older than sixteen. Detective Camille Delatore is trying to ignore the disappearance of her free-spirited brother by throwing herself into her work, but all roads lead to Roman, and Camille realizes the world itself holds secrets beyond imagining. Watch the film with or without complete captions provided by Blue Forge Productions then explore thirty minutes of behind of the scenes footage with deleted material and deeper looks.