1959

Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 30th, 1959

Studio

Alta Vista Productions

A group of drag-racing fanatics, members of a Los Angeles club, move into an old deserted mansion and set up shop, making it their headquarters. They hold a Halloween masked ball for the club's grand opening, and invite everyone to come dressed as their favorite monster! Oddly enough, the festivities turn sour when one of the bright youths discovers an impostor among them in the form of an honest-to-gosh live monster who's been hogging all the dances with the best-looking girls

Cast

Russ BenderTom Hendry
Leon TylerBonzo the Clown
Jack GingTony
Dorothy NeumannAnatasia Abernathy
Sanita PelkeyAmelia
Kirby SmithWesley Cavendish

