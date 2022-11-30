Ghost of Valentine

Not Available

A beautiful nurse started a new job in an old hospital. She is well-liked by her colleagues because of her graceful personality and sharp mind. The hospital janitor for the hospital falls for the nurse at first sight. The first rose he gives to the nurse leads to a surprising kind of true love. Surprisingly, the nurse discovers an old photo of a couple hiding in the hospital, which turns out to be the photo of her past life. When she goes to tell the janitor about this surprise, he has been in an accident; he cannot move his body, only blink his eyes. Meanwhile, the nurse finally realizes the horrible truth behind her mysterious illness, there's something abnormal and supernatural inside her body, something that she just doesn't want to accept.