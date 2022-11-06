Not Available

Ghost of Zorro

  • Adventure
  • Western
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Republic Pictures

Although ostensibly the grand-son of the legendary hero, Clayton Moore's Ken Mason is little more than a cowboy in a black mask in this 12 chapter Republic serial. Mason, the head of the telegraph line work crew, assumes his ancestor's trade-mark mask (but not whip) in order to prevent a local czar (Roy Barcroft) from sabotaging the burgeoning telegraph line. Pamela Blake, a brunette starlet formerly known as Adele Pearce, played Mason's imperiled girlfriend, and the serial also benefitted from the usual competent work of Republic's great stunt-performers, including Dale van Sickel, Tom Steele, Eddie Parker, and Joe Yrigoyen.

Cast

Clayton MooreKen Mason
Pamela BlakeRita White
Roy BarcroftHank Kilgore
George J. LewisMoccasin
Gene RothGeorge Crane (as Eugene Roth)
John CrawfordAgent Mulvaney - Ch. 3, 4

