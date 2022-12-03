Ghost Over Flowers

Not Available

Yeong-woong quits his major firm job and joins a private loan company to look for his girlfriend who disappeared because of her debts. He meets debtor Hong Doo-moon who is a former gangster turned shaman and buys a house by the river with loan money. During his asceticism, many ghosts come by asking him to fulfill their wishes but he only chooses to help the unmarried ghost. Hong Doo-moon's main business is to recover a married couple's relationship through sex therapy. Ghosts enter the wife's body and lets her learn new techniques but takes her to the Angel of Death in return. Hong Doo-moon pays back all his loans thanks to Yeong-woong and agrees to help his girlfriend...