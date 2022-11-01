Ghost Rider 5 Back To Basics

Not Available

The mysterious man in black returns, and this time Ghost Rider is going Back to Basics with some of the most extreme high-speed action ever seen. The latest installment of the adrenaline-packed Ghost Rider series features incredible on-board footage from the highways of Sweden and busy streets of Stockholm. Join Ghost Rider as he weaves through traffic, rides the Nurburgring, "off-roads" in a city center, goes sledging without snow and comes within seconds of disaster during unexpected encounters with a police van and a huge lorry! Ghost Rider swaps two wheels for four as he burns rubber in a high performance Subaru, showing he has skill and style whatever the machine. All the way the Swedish police are on his tail, the pursuits captured from incredible on-board camera angles and shown in split screen - so you can see what's ahead as you leave the pursuers behind. Plus, Ghost Rider finally agrees to take on a street race, with his bike at stake as well as his pride.