Ghost Station

Udd and Yai are gay couple who leave Bangkok and move to a remote town where the backdrop is a mountain just like a movie they love to watch. There, they buy an abandoned gas station as their place for settling down. Sadly, Udd later finds out that Yai secretly, and passionately has a relationship with a local girl. When his pure love turns into a grudge, Udd plans to use the gas station for murdering Yai. But, no one really knows that the gas station is haunted.