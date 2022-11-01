Not Available

Ghost Station

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Udd and Yai are gay couple who leave Bangkok and move to a remote town where the backdrop is a mountain just like a movie they love to watch. There, they buy an abandoned gas station as their place for settling down. Sadly, Udd later finds out that Yai secretly, and passionately has a relationship with a local girl. When his pure love turns into a grudge, Udd plans to use the gas station for murdering Yai. But, no one really knows that the gas station is haunted.

Cast

Achita SikamanaTangmo
Supassra RuangwongJenny
Kerttisak UdomnakUdd

View Full Cast >

Images