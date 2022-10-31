Not Available

Paranormal documentary Ghost Stories 4 marks filmmaker Dan T. Hall's final foray into seeking evidence of hauntings in Hoosier land. Peek into the spirit world through the camera lens as Hall and his team of investigators explore Hell's Gate, the site of a legendary train wreck that some say doomed its victims to forever wander the tracks; Black Moon Manor, a once majestic homestead in Mt. Comfort that also doubled as a funeral home as hundreds in the community fell to a small pox outbreak; and tread in the footsteps of infamous serial killer H. H. Holmes, who rented a cottage in historic Irvington for the express purpose of committing murder. The voices captured from beyond are truly bone-chilling!