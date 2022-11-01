Ghost Stories: Unmasking the Dead

Not Available

The documentary follows Dan T. Hall as he seeks out definitive communication with the other side. Walk the rooms of historic Cliff House in Madison with 20-year-old Michael Jones, the boy who reportedly inspired the blockbuster movie The Sixth Sense; visit Whispers Estate in Mitchell in search of "Rachel," a little girl who died in the house; creep into the basement at Tuckaway in Indianapolis to find spirits lurking in dark corners; discover the Wayne County Historical Museum in Richmond and listen for the voice of a 3,000-year-old mummy; and delve into the tragedy of a family torn apart by murder in Hagerstown.