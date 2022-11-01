Not Available

Ghost Stories: Unmasking the Dead

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The documentary follows Dan T. Hall as he seeks out definitive communication with the other side. Walk the rooms of historic Cliff House in Madison with 20-year-old Michael Jones, the boy who reportedly inspired the blockbuster movie The Sixth Sense; visit Whispers Estate in Mitchell in search of "Rachel," a little girl who died in the house; creep into the basement at Tuckaway in Indianapolis to find spirits lurking in dark corners; discover the Wayne County Historical Museum in Richmond and listen for the voice of a 3,000-year-old mummy; and delve into the tragedy of a family torn apart by murder in Hagerstown.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images