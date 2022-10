Not Available

An 1800’s western set in the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina. It’s a story of love, hate, revenge, honor. It showcases the most famous villains of all time from John Boorman’s “Deliverance” filmed in 1972. Voted number one movie villains of all time in “Maxim Magazine”, 2005, Bill McKinney and Herbert “Cowboy” Coward scared audiences with their mountain man delivery that struck fear in millions of movie goers. They were reunited in this film after 37 years.