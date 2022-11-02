Not Available

Tom Penlert, a director for horror programs on TV who wants to be noticed as a professional director. Along with his amazing buddy Tik The Star and incredible staff, he produces a TV show called "Ghost Variety", a show that dares your belief of supernatural events. The Ghost Variety team ventures to every risk and horrible locations where known as haunted places to hunt and capture ghosts, and then on-air the event to the audiences. Their spooky tasks seem tough, but lots of fun indeed.