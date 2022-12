Not Available

Over 200 people have died in the Superstition Mountains of Arizona in the last 150 years. Most attribute this to the curse of the Lost Dutchman's Mine. An Apache Warrior Spirit is said to guard the mine and kill anyone who wonders near it. That is until the day that Jake Maloy a retired special forces operator stumbles into the area. The battle between the spirit world and a modern warrior is about to begin in, Ghost Warrior.