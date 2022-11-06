Ghost with Hole

Not Available

An honest woman falls for a model agency scam, and is then brutally murdered by mindless thugs. She rises from the crypt as a Sundel Bolong (a mythological Indonesian revenge ghost) to exact vengeance in very gruesome and interesting ways. Can anyone stop her? …or at least give this poor soul some peace? Starring film icon, Suzzanna, this pic explodes off the screen like a rocket-powered comic book. It’s got it all, dark and moody atmosphere, a haunting score (infused with some synthpop disco numbers), gory ghostly killings, and some truly inventive cinematography. (cont. https://extralarry.wordpress.com/2010/01/28/jakarta/)