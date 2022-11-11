Ghost Writer - Die Rache seines Mentors

Not Available

John Vandermark (Cumming) has taken in a struggling writer, Sebastian St. Germain (Boreanaz), who overstays his welcome. When John discovers that Sebastian has simply been using him, he turns the tables on his young tenant in an effort to make him work off his rent debt. When Sebastian dies accidentally in the process, John tries to make it up to him by helping him get his book published posthumously. When the book is published, John can't help but take credit for the work of genius... and Sebastian comes back to haunt him.